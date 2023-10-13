Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Jackson County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lakeview High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogue River High School at Gold Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Ashland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crater High School at Eagle Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Eagle Point, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phoenix High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at Brookings-Harbor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Brookings, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Medford High School at Sheldon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.