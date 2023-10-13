This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Wasco County
  • Linn County
  • Yamhill County
  • Benton County
  • Polk County
  • Marion County
  • Clatsop County
  • Multnomah County
  • Clackamas County
  • Washington County

    • Jefferson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Baker High School at Madras High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Madras, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.