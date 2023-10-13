Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Jefferson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Baker High School at Madras High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Madras, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.