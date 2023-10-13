Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josephine County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Hidden Valley High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.