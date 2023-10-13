Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klamath Union High School at Mazama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.