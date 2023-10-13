Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lake County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Lake County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
North Lake High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.