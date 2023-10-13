Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13

6:40 PM PT on October 13 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Pleasant Hill, OR

Pleasant Hill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Eugene High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamette High School at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at La Pine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: La Pine, OR

La Pine, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Grove High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Philomath High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Medford High School at Sheldon High School