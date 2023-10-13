Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Eugene High School at Thurston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willamette High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Banks High School at Siuslaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Florence, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmira High School at La Pine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: La Pine, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cottage Grove High School at Stayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Stayton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Junction City High School at Cascade Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Turner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Philomath High School at Marist Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Medford High School at Sheldon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • Conference: 6A Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

