Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Camas Valley High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Eugene High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Grove High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Philomath High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Medford High School at Sheldon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
