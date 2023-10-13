Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lincoln County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Scio High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Newport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldport High Middle School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Toledo, OR
- Conference: 2A Sunset
- How to Stream: Watch Here
