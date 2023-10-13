Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Malheur County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Vale High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
