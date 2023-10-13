Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Umatilla County, Oregon this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Vale High School at Umatilla High School

Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on October 13

2:50 PM PT on October 13 Location: Umatilla, OR

Umatilla, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanfield High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Heppner, OR

Heppner, OR Conference: 2A Mountain Blue

2A Mountain Blue How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Rock High School at Sherman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Moro, OR

Moro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Irrigon JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Athena, OR

Athena, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheeler High School at Echo High School