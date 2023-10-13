Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Umatilla County, Oregon this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Vale High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanfield High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Heppner, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Rock High School at Sherman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Moro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeler High School at Echo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Echo, OR
- Conference: 1A Big Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
