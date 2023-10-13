There is high school football competition in Union County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Elgin High School at Union High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 13

6:55 PM PT on October 13 Location: Union, OR

Union, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

La Grande High School at Crook County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Prineville, OR

Prineville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crane Union High School at Cove High School