Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wallowa County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Harper High School at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Wallowa, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Joseph Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Joseph, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.