Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wallowa County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Harper High School at Wallowa High School

    • Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Wallowa, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huntington High School at Joseph Charter School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
    • Location: Joseph, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

