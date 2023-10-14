Coming off a defeat last time out, the Seattle Kraken will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW is the place to tune in to watch the Kraken and the Blues square off.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Blues Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken were 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Kraken scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

The 48 power-play goals the Kraken put up last season (on 243 power-play chances) ranked 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken were 21st in the league with a 19.75% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players