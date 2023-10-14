How to Watch the Kraken vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Seattle Kraken will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW is the place to tune in to watch the Kraken and the Blues square off.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Kraken vs Blues Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken were 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Kraken scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.
- The 48 power-play goals the Kraken put up last season (on 243 power-play chances) ranked 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken were 21st in the league with a 19.75% power-play conversion rate.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
