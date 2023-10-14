With Week 7 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top MEAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Howard

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3

2-3 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-3 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 56-6 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-5 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

