The Oregon Ducks versus the Washington Huskies is a game to catch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 7 slate that includes a lot of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)

