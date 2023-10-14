Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:04 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks versus the Washington Huskies is a game to catch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 7 slate that includes a lot of competitive contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-3.5)
Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)
