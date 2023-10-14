The Oregon Ducks versus the Washington Huskies is a game to catch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 7 slate that includes a lot of competitive contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Reser Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.