Based on our computer projections, the Oregon State Beavers will defeat the UCLA Bruins when the two teams come together at Reser Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (+3.5) Under (54.5) Oregon State 24, UCLA 23

Week 7 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Beavers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon State has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Beavers have played five games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

Oregon State games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 3.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Bruins.

The Bruins is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UCLA has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Bruins have not gone over a point total in four games with a set over/under.

The average over/under in UCLA games this season is 1.8 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Beavers vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 38.5 19.7 34.0 7.7 43.0 31.7 UCLA 30.6 12.2 37.0 12.3 21.0 12.0

