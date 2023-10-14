The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) and the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon State ranks 33rd in scoring defense this year (19.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 38.5 points per game. UCLA's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 12.2 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 30.6 points per game, which ranks 62nd.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Oregon State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Oregon State UCLA 449.2 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.8 (69th) 324.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.2 (3rd) 205.5 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (23rd) 243.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.8 (45th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (9th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,307 yards (217.8 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 131 rushing yards on 33 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 586 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 58 times for 330 yards (55 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's 369 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has registered 27 catches and three touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 356 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jesiah Irish has hauled in eight catches for 154 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 1,139 yards on 53.1% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has rushed for 412 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

TJ Harden has been given 47 carries and totaled 286 yards with two touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in 334 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Logan Loya has put up a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 28 targets.

Carsen Ryan's 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

