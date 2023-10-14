Oregon State vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) carry college football's 16th-ranked running game into a clash with the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1), who have the No. 3 run defense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Beavers are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-4)
|54.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-3.5)
|54.5
|-182
|+150
Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Beavers have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- UCLA has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
