The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) and the 14th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) and the eighth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The contest has an over/under of 54.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Oregon State ranks 28th in the FBS with 449.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (324.2 yards allowed per contest). UCLA's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 12.2 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 30.6 points per game, which ranks 62nd.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Venue: Reser Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Oregon State vs UCLA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -3.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -190 +155

Oregon State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Beavers' offense struggle, ranking -6-worst in the FBS in total yards (432.3 total yards per game). They rank 92nd on defense (391.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Beavers' last three games, they rank 39th in scoring offense (36.0 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (28.3 points per game surrendered).

Over Oregon State's last three games, it ranks 106th in passing offense (240.3 passing yards per game) and -54-worst in passing defense (256.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Beavers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 57th in rushing offense (192.0 rushing yards per game) and 104th in rushing defense (134.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Beavers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Oregon State has gone over the total twice.

Week 7 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Oregon State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Oregon State's five games with a set total.

Oregon State has won four of the five games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

Oregon State has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,307 yards (217.8 ypg) on 92-of-152 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 131 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 90 times for 586 yards (97.7 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 58 times for 330 yards (55.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 20 passes for 356 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jesiah Irish has hauled in eight receptions for 154 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

So far Easton Mascarenas leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this season.

