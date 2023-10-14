How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.
Washington owns the 26th-ranked defense this year (18.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 46 points per game. Things have been going well for Oregon on both offense and defense, as it is posting 51.6 points per game (second-best) and surrendering just 11.8 points per game (fifth-best).
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on ABC.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Oregon vs. Washington Key Statistics
|Oregon
|Washington
|557.8 (20th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|569.4 (16th)
|255.6 (4th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|365 (32nd)
|223.8 (9th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|123 (103rd)
|334 (10th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|446.4 (1st)
|1 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (16th)
|6 (97th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|8 (58th)
Oregon Stats Leaders
- Bo Nix has 1,459 passing yards, or 291.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80.4% of his passes and has tossed 15 touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.
- The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 50 times for 393 yards (78.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 137 yards.
- Jordan James has piled up 297 yards (on 34 carries) with seven touchdowns.
- Troy Franklin has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 535 (107 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has seven touchdowns.
- Gary Bryant Jr. has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Tez Johnson has racked up 203 reciving yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Washington Stats Leaders
- Michael Penix Jr. has 1,999 yards passing for Washington, completing 74.7% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 41 times for 240 yards (48 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught nine passes for 77 yards.
- Will Nixon has carried the ball 20 times for 129 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Rome Odunze's team-leading 608 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.
- Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 468 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Jalen McMillan has racked up 20 receptions for 311 yards, an average of 62.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.
