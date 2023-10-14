The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Washington owns the 26th-ranked defense this year (18.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 46 points per game. Things have been going well for Oregon on both offense and defense, as it is posting 51.6 points per game (second-best) and surrendering just 11.8 points per game (fifth-best).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Oregon vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon Washington 557.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 569.4 (16th) 255.6 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365 (32nd) 223.8 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (103rd) 334 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.4 (1st) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 1,459 passing yards, or 291.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80.4% of his passes and has tossed 15 touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 50 times for 393 yards (78.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 137 yards.

Jordan James has piled up 297 yards (on 34 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 535 (107 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tez Johnson has racked up 203 reciving yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 1,999 yards passing for Washington, completing 74.7% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 41 times for 240 yards (48 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught nine passes for 77 yards.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 20 times for 129 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's team-leading 608 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 468 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has racked up 20 receptions for 311 yards, an average of 62.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Oregon gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.