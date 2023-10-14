The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) and their first-ranked pass offense will square off versus the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) and the fifth-ranked pass defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Oregon matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Oregon Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-3) 67.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Washington (-2.5) 67.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.