Oregon vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) and their first-ranked pass offense will square off versus the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) and the fifth-ranked pass defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Oregon matchup.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Oregon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-3)
|67.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Washington (-2.5)
|67.5
|-150
|+125
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
