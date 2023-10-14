The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) and their first-ranked pass offense will square off versus the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) and the fifth-ranked pass defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Oregon matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 7 Odds

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

