The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) bring the third-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0), who have the No. 5 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are 3-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 67.5.

Washington ranks 64th in total defense this year (365 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 569.4 total yards per game. Oregon has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks second-best in total yards per game (557.8) and sixth-best in total yards surrendered per game (255.6).

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Washington vs Oregon Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -3 -105 -115 67.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Oregon Recent Performance

Offensively, the Ducks are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 529.3 yards per game (24th-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are conceding 207.3 (23rd-best).

The Ducks are fifth-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (46.3 per game) and second-best in points allowed (7.3).

In its past three games, Oregon has thrown for 310 yards per game (30th in the country), and allowed 144.7 through the air (15th-best).

The Ducks are gaining 219.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (34th in college football), and giving up 62.7 per game (13th-best).

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon's ATS record is 4-0-0 this year.

Oregon's four games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Oregon will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Oregon has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +125 odds on them winning this game.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has racked up 1,459 yards (291.8 ypg) while completing 80.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 87 yards with one touchdown.

Mar'Keise Irving has run the ball 50 times for 393 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 137 yards.

Jordan James has run for 297 yards across 34 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 535 receiving yards (107 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 receptions on 42 targets with seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has recorded 244 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Tez Johnson has racked up 203 reciving yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Jordan Burch has racked up three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up five TFL and 14 tackles.

Oregon's top-tackler, Tysheem Johnson, has 25 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Khyree Jackson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 14 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

