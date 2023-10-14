Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Huskies. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon (+3.5) Under (67.5) Washington 31, Oregon 30

Week 7 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Ducks.

The Ducks are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Ducks four games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average over/under in Oregon games this year is 0.5 less points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

The Huskies are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Washington went 3-2 against the spread.

Two of the Huskies' five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 6.8 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.

Ducks vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 46 18.4 52.7 20.3 36 15.5 Oregon 51.6 11.8 59.3 7.7 40 18

