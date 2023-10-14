Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Portland State Vikings and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Vikings. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-3.2) 63.5 Portland State 33, Northern Arizona 30

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

In Vikings games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Lumberjacks games.

Vikings vs. Lumberjacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 24.3 30 32 32 20.5 29 Portland State 39.2 34.2 75 10.5 15.3 50

