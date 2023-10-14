The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) and the Portland State Vikings (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in a clash of Big Sky opponents.

On offense, Northern Arizona ranks 38th in the FCS with 387.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 66th in total defense (359.7 yards allowed per contest). With 354 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Portland State ranks 59th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, surrendering 363.8 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona Key Statistics

Portland State Northern Arizona 354 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (22nd) 363.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.7 (91st) 222.2 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (63rd) 131.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.2 (37th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 499 yards (99.8 ypg) to lead Portland State, completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 277 yards (55.4 ypg) on 45 carries with five touchdowns.

Quincy Craig has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 307 yards (61.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jermaine Braddock has 17 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 147 yards (29.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nate Bennett has racked up 69 reciving yards (13.8 ypg) this season.

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has thrown for 862 yards (143.7 ypg) to lead Northern Arizona, completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 464 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Chase Belcher has racked up 180 yards on 35 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed 12 passes for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Coleman Owen's 387 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 35 receptions and two touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 29.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Marcus Phillips Jr. has a total of 135 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Arizona or Portland State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.