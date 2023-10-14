Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 7, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Peacock
|Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UMass Minutemen at Penn State Nittany Lions
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
