Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Looking for information on the best bets in Pac-12 action in Week 7? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the UCLA vs. Oregon State matchup, and picking Washington State (-7.5) over Arizona against the spread. You can find more insights and stats on those college football games, and other options to parlay, in the article below.
Best Week 7 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State -7.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 16.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Notre Dame -2.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 7.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah -10.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 14.1 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 54.5 - UCLA vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Total: 47.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 67.5 - Oregon vs. Washington
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Cal vs. Utah
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 47.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)
|51.8 / 27.0
|523.3 / 421.3
|Oregon
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|51.6 / 11.8
|557.8 / 255.6
|Washington
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|46.0 / 18.4
|569.4 / 365.0
|Oregon State
|5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)
|38.5 / 19.7
|449.2 / 324.2
|UCLA
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|30.6 / 12.2
|458.8 / 254.2
|Utah
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 11.8
|297.6 / 282.6
|Washington State
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|40.0 / 25.4
|470.0 / 400.2
|Colorado
|4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)
|33.0 / 34.2
|415.8 / 465.5
|Arizona
|3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)
|29.8 / 23.0
|441.7 / 349.3
|Cal
|3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)
|32.5 / 30.7
|431.3 / 383.3
|Stanford
|1-4 (0-3 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 34.6
|343.6 / 445.2
|Arizona State
|1-5 (0-3 Pac-12)
|18.7 / 28.3
|342.2 / 339.3
