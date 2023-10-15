The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Bengals vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Seahawks compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Seahawks.

The Bengals have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (50%).

The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (+2.5)



Seattle (+2.5) The Bengals have gone 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2-1.

The Seahawks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Seattle is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Cincinnati and Seattle combine to average 0.1 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Cincinnati has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The Seahawks have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 95.2 3

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 70.8 5 18.3 0

