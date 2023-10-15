Colby Parkinson has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals have allowed 196.2 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Parkinson has posted 87 yards on six receptions, averaging 21.8 yards per game this year.

Parkinson vs. the Bengals

Parkinson vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Parkinson will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals give up 196.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Bengals have scored eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Bengals' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Seahawks Player Previews

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

Parkinson, in three of four games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parkinson has received 7.8% of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He averages 8.7 yards per target this season (87 yards on 10 targets).

Having played four games this year, Parkinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

