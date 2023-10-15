Should you bet on Colby Parkinson hitting paydirt in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's stat line features six catches for 87 yards. He is averaging 21.8 yards per game, and has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Parkinson, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0

