With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is D.K. Metcalf a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf's 268 yards receiving (67 per game) pace all receivers on the Seahawks. He's been targeted on 23 occasions, and has totaled 18 receptions and two TDs.

Metcalf has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1

