D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 at Paycor Stadium, where they'll be up against Daxton Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup against the Bengals' secondary, check out this article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 38.8 9.7 30 90 9.01

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.K. Metcalf vs. Daxton Hill Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf paces his team with 268 receiving yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Seattle has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by putting up 211.3 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with five passing touchdowns.

The Seahawks have put up 111 points this year, ranking 14th in the league with 27.8 points per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 29th in the NFL with 1,279 total yards (319.8 per contest).

Seattle is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 20 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 46.5%.

Daxton Hill & the Bengals' Defense

Daxton Hill leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 37 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Cincinnati has given up 981 (196.2 per game), ranking 11th in the league.

The Bengals average 22.8 points conceded per game, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Cincinnati's defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.K. Metcalf vs. Daxton Hill Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Daxton Hill Rec. Targets 23 15 Def. Targets Receptions 18 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.9 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 268 37 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67 7.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 53 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.