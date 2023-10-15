Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 196.2 per game.

Smith has passed for 846 yards (211.5 per game) this year, connecting on 68.3% of his throws with five TD passes with one INT. With 22 yards on eight attempts, Smith also has contributed via the run.

Smith vs. the Bengals

Smith vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Bengals have allowed one or more passing TDs to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cincinnati in 2023.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is allowing 196.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Bengals' defense ranks 22nd in the league by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 238.5 (-115)

238.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has topped his passing yards prop total twice in four chances.

The Seahawks have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Smith's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 19th in the NFL.

Smith has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored five of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Smith accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his total 123 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith went over his rushing yards total once in four games played this season.

In four games this season, Smith has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 13-for-20 / 110 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-36 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 32-for-41 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-26 / 112 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

