Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 6?
In the Week 6 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Geno Smith score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has rushed for 22 yards (5.5 per game) on eight carries.
- Smith has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
