Will Kenneth Walker III pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Walker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker has churned out a team-high 283 rushing yards (70.8 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Walker has added eight catches for 73 yards (18.3 per game).

Walker has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this year. He has found the end zone on the ground in three games in all.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0

Rep Kenneth Walker III with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.