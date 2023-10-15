Will Noah Fant Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 6?
When the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Noah Fant find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)
- Fant's 10 catches (on 11 targets) have led to 160 yards receiving (53.3 per game).
- Having played three games this season, Fant has not had a TD reception.
Noah Fant Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
