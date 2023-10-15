The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Bengals' upcoming tilt versus Seahawks, review the page below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have been winning one time, have been losing one time, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Bengals have led after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have lost the second quarter two times and won two times in four games this year.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 13.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent two times in four games this season.

In five games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Seahawks have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in two games (2-0).

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have been knotted up one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3).

2nd Half

Regarding second-half scoring this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

In five games this year, the Bengals have won the second half two times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

