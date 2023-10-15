Seahawks vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of the brightest stars in football on offense.
Most of the top contributors for the Bengals and the Seahawks will have player props available for this matchup if you are looking to make player prop wagers.
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Will Dissly
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|238.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Colby Parkinson
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Joe Burrow
|271.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-128)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|90.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
