Going into their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 at Paycor Stadium.

The Seahawks' last game was a 24-3 win over the New York Giants.

The Bengals head into the matchup after winning 34-20 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last game on October 8.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Smith QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Limited Participation In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DE Shin Full Participation In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Out Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Ankle Doubtful Drew Lock QB Ankle Questionable Artie Burns CB Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Harper LB Hamstring Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Out Chidobe Awuzie CB Back Questionable Josh Tupou DT Toe Questionable Tee Higgins WR Ribs Questionable Myles Murphy DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Bengals or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are accumulating 319.8 total yards per game (18th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (367.5 total yards surrendered per game).

With 27.8 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, allowing 22.8 points per contest.

The Seahawks rank 15th in passing yards per game (211.3), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 280 passing yards allowed per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Seattle is accumulating 108.5 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked). It ranks sixth in the NFL defensively (87.5 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Seahawks own a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking fifth-best at +5.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130)

Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130) Total: 45 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.