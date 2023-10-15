Seahawks vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 6
Going into their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 at Paycor Stadium.
The Seahawks' last game was a 24-3 win over the New York Giants.
The Bengals head into the matchup after winning 34-20 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last game on October 8.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Shin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Harper
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Toe
|Questionable
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Bengals or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seahawks Season Insights
- From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are accumulating 319.8 total yards per game (18th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (367.5 total yards surrendered per game).
- With 27.8 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, allowing 22.8 points per contest.
- The Seahawks rank 15th in passing yards per game (211.3), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 280 passing yards allowed per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, Seattle is accumulating 108.5 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked). It ranks sixth in the NFL defensively (87.5 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Seahawks own a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking fifth-best at +5.
Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130)
- Total: 45 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.