The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) host a streaking Seattle Seahawks (3-1) squad on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Seahawks have won three straight games.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights

This season the Seahawks score five more points per game (27.8) than the Bengals give up (22.8).

The Seahawks collect 30.4 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Bengals allow (350.2).

This year Seattle rushes for 45.5 fewer yards per game (108.5) than Cincinnati allows (154).

This season the Seahawks have one turnover, seven fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (8).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks put up 30.5 points per game away from home (2.7 more than their overall average), and concede 17 away from home (5.8 less than overall).

The Seahawks' average yards gained on the road (337) is higher than their overall average (319.8). But their average yards allowed in road games (333) is lower than overall (367.5).

Seattle's average yards passing away from home (235.5) is higher than its overall average (211.3). And its average yards conceded on the road (226) is lower than overall (280).

The Seahawks rack up 101.5 rushing yards per game away from home (seven less than their overall average), and concede 107 in road games (19.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Seahawks convert 34.8% of third downs and allow 44.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (28.9%), and less than they allow (52.4%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina W 37-27 CBS 10/2/2023 at New York W 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS

