Seahawks vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) will look to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 45.
Before the Bengals play the Seahawks, check out their betting insights and trends. The Seahawks' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Bengals.
Seahawks vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2.5)
|45
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3)
|45.5
|-154
|+130
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Seattle vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Seattle has covered the spread three times in four games.
- The Seahawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Seattle has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
- Cincinnati is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Cincinnati's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
