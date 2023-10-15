Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 196.2 per game.

Dissly's five catches (on five total targets) have led to 52 yards receiving (and an average of 26 per game).

Dissly vs. the Bengals

Dissly vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Dissly will play against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals allow 196.2 passing yards per game.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 22nd in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Dissly Receiving Insights

Dissly has 3.9% of his team's target share (five targets on 129 passing attempts).

He averages 10.4 yards per target this season (52 yards on five targets).

Dissly does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

