Kraken vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that needed OT last season.
- Seattle accumulated 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Last season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).
- When Seattle scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed six points (2-12-2 record).
- The Kraken picked up 106 points in their 63 games when they scored at least three goals.
- Last season Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games, posting a record of 22-8-3.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Seattle posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken were outshot by their opponents 33 times last season, and took 31 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
