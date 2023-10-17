Kraken vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - October 17
The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) heading into their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kraken were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+125)
|6
