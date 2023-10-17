The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN will air this Avalanche versus Kraken matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken allowed 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Avalanche Key Players