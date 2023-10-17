The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+130) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken were an underdog in 26 games last season, with 10 upset wins (38.5%).

Seattle won nine of its 17 games last season when an underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 57 of Seattle's games ended with over 6 goals last season.

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Seattle conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

Seattle had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken's power-play percentage (19.75) ranked them 21st in the league.

Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The 76.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Kraken was 21st in the league.

The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.3%).

With a shooting percentage of 11.6%, Seattle was second in the league.

The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.

