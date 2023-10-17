Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Vince Dunn has scored zero goals (zero per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with one total point (0.3 per game). He averages two shots per game, shooting 0%.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 2

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jaden Schwartz is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with one total point (0.3 per game), with one goal and zero assists in three games.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 14 1 0 1 2 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jared McCann's one goal and zero assists add up to one points this season.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with four points. He has two goals and two assists this season.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 11 2 2 4 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through two games, with two goals and one assist.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Kings Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

