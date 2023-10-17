The Seattle Kraken, including Matthew Beniers, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Beniers available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matthew Beniers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Beniers Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Beniers averaged 16:40 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +14.

In 23 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 27 of 80 games last season, Beniers had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

