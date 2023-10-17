Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 8:07 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9) for his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Oct. 11 5.2 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has collected 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .487 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

