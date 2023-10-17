Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Dunn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dunn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Dunn's plus-minus last season was +28, in 23:22 per game on the ice.

In 14 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 39 of 81 games last season, Dunn had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 43.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.