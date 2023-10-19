Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Columbia County, Oregon this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tillamook High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Warrenton High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Rainier, OR
- Conference: 3A Coastal Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Corbett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Corbett, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
